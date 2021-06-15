Scott Co. teachers learn new $100 million reading program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Scott County teachers are learning a new $100 million reading program aimed at helping young readers. The statewide initiative, known as Reading 360, is helping kindergarten through second grade students read on grade level by third grade.

Natalie Jeffers has been teaching first grade in Scott County for 28 years, but this week she is back in the classroom as a student. ““I have loved every moment of it,” she said. “As a teacher it has gave me the tools to help my future students.”

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn stopped by to check on the teachers’ progress. “I’m just very, very grateful. I wanted to say it personally and wanted to observe a little bit about this wonderful work y’all are doing,” she told teachers.

The program will have students use word trees to group similar words together on the same branch. “Being part of creating the tree just drives it on home, that the students are a big part of this reading program. It’s not just me standing in front of the classroom. The kids are as much involved as the teacher,” Jeffers said. “Reading 360 is a wonderful, wonderful approach to reading. It covers to every aspect there is to fluency.”

Laura Beth Lloyd has taught middle school students in the past, and learning Reading 360 has helped her teach younger students. “It’s just been really eye opening to just to stop and think about the sounds and how that they impact comprehension and all of reading,” she said.

The program is funded by COVID-19 relief money and federal grants.

