Sevierville Police looking for attempted kidnapping person of interest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department detectives announced they are looking for a person of interest regarding an alleged attempted kidnapping of a 15-year old male, officials with the department announced Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for the person of interest.

The alleged attempted kidnapping occurred at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Dolly Parton Parkway in May, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

