Advertisement

Sevierville Police looking for attempted kidnapping person of interest

The alleged attempted kidnapping occurred at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Dolly Parton Parkway in May, officials said.
SPD looking for person of interest
SPD looking for person of interest(SPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department detectives announced they are looking for a person of interest regarding an alleged attempted kidnapping of a 15-year old male, officials with the department announced Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for the person of interest.

The alleged attempted kidnapping occurred at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Dolly Parton Parkway in May, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

Missing Hawkins Co. girl
Missing 4-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft
“Omaha!” Payton Manning cheers on Vol Baseball in Zoom call with Coach Vitello
Bobcat in Sevierville
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Farragut mom shot by husband, hoping to help others