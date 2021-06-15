Advertisement

TBI warns of phone scam involving Tenn. human trafficking hotline number

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is told to ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a scam warning regarding a reported phone scheme...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a scam warning regarding a reported phone scheme involving a man who is posing as a representative of a human trafficking task force.((WBTV File))
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a scam warning regarding a reported phone scheme involving a man who is posing as a representative of a human trafficking task force.

According to TBI officials, the scammer is reportedly using the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, as well as a number associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The caller allegedly identifies himself as “Ryan McClain,” and says he represents the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force.” The caller tells the individual their phone number has been identified as being on the phone of a human trafficking victim, and if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay a large sum of money.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is told to ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Neyland Stadium to operate at full capacity
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city
Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation
Best/Worst Driving Cities
Knoxville drivers ranked 16th best in the nation
Rural Metro Fire crews battled flames at Cantrell’s Heat & Air Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Metro battles fire at Cantrell’s Heat & Air