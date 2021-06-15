Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball left no room to doubt which team was superior Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, beating LSU 15-6 thanks to six home runs by five different players.

The only unknown remaining was when the Vols would open up their run for a national championship. The NCAA announced first round game times Monday evening.

The Vols and Virginia take the field Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2.

#Vols and Virginia set for 2 p.m. Sunday https://t.co/fyUqrDf5Q6 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) June 14, 2021

Tennessee’s opening opponent - the Virginia Cavaliers - beat Dallas Baptist Monday afternoon in the Columia, South Carolina Super Regional to punch the program’s first ticket to Omaha since 2015.

If Tennessee gets past Virgina, the Vols would either play Texas, Mississippi State, or Notre Dame.

