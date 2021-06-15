Advertisement

Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced

Tennessee’s opening opponent - the Virginia Cavaliers - beat Dallas Baptist Monday afternoon in the Columia, South Carolina Super Regional to punch the program’s first ticket to Omaha since 2015.
By Zack Rickens
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball left no room to doubt which team was superior Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, beating LSU 15-6 thanks to six home runs by five different players.

The only unknown remaining was when the Vols would open up their run for a national championship. The NCAA announced first round game times Monday evening.

The Vols and Virginia take the field Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Tennessee’s opening opponent - the Virginia Cavaliers - beat Dallas Baptist Monday afternoon in the Columia, South Carolina Super Regional to punch the program’s first ticket to Omaha since 2015.

If Tennessee gets past Virgina, the Vols would either play Texas, Mississippi State, or Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman
Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Tennessee baseball
GAME PREVIEW: Vols take on LSU in game two of Super Regional, one win away from College World Series berth
Tennessee baseball
No. 2 Vols down LSU in game one of Knoxville Super Regional
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball and its fan base excited for the future