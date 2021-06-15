Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

Tropical Depression Two intensified to Tropical Storm #Bill this evening with 45 mph winds about 335 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras, NC. Some further intensification is possible before the system becomes post-tropical, accelerating NE away from the US coast.https://t.co/wLR6aP1c65 pic.twitter.com/eZgbb3F6Dj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 15, 2021

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

