Vol baseball’s success leads to record high merchandise sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over at the Vol Shop on the UTK campus, Tommi Grubbs with the shop says they had a thousand online orders in one night alone, which is what they typically would see on a successful night during football season.

Without a question, the “daddy” hat has been the number one selling item at the Vol Shop. If you don’t know the story behind the hat, it all started as a celebration for the baseball team. Whenever a player hit a home run they wore the hat in the dugout, but now fans want in on the action.

Bacon and Company is where all of those hats are made, and Jed Dance with the company say they are making them by the thousands each day because of the high demand. Jed says employees have been working overtime to keep stores stocked with merchandise, and that the past two weeks alone have exceeded all previous sales of Tennessee baseball merchandise. The company has been open since 1925.

Every game seemingly has presented another opportunity for another shirt to be printed and designed which keeps Jed and his team on their toes. But for the lifelong Vol fan who was born and raised in Knoxville it’s an exciting job as the Vols continue their quest at bringing home a championship in the College World Series.

