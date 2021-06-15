Vols wide receiver Malachi Wideman no longer with team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee wide receiver Malachi Wideman is no longer with the team, according to WVLT Sports partners Volquest. The news was confirmed by a team spokesman Tuesday morning.

The Florida native played in just six games during his freshman season, only catching one pass for 24 yards against Kentucky.

According to Volquest, Wideman was a 4-star prospect who scored 28 touchdowns during his high school career. The receiver was absent from several practices this spring when the media was present.

He was a member of the Vol’s 2020 signing class that was ranked 8th in the nation according to Rivals.com.

No word yet on why the Vol’s and Wideman have parted ways. Wideman has not entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Tuesday morning.

