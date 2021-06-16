Advertisement

Bobcat spotted in Sevierville

Lori McCarter shared the photos with WVLT News, saying her daughter-in-law Jenna Kidd spotted the big cat off of New Era Road.
Caption
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT News viewer says her daughter-in-law spotted a bobcat in Sevierville Tuesday evening.

Lori McCarter shared the photos with WVLT News, saying her daughter-in-law Jenna Kidd spotted the big cat off of New Era Road.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said bobcats are common across most of North America, but seldom seen during daylight.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

Missing Hawkins Co. girl
Missing 4-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft
“Omaha!” Payton Manning cheers on Vol Baseball in Zoom call with Coach Vitello
Bobcat in Sevierville
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Farragut mom shot by husband, hoping to help others