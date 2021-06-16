Bobcat spotted in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT News viewer says her daughter-in-law spotted a bobcat in Sevierville Tuesday evening.

Lori McCarter shared the photos with WVLT News, saying her daughter-in-law Jenna Kidd spotted the big cat off of New Era Road.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said bobcats are common across most of North America, but seldom seen during daylight.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.