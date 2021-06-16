Buc-ee’s breaks ground on Crossville travel center

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Buc-ee’s broke ground on its new travel center in Crossville, Tennessee, Tuesday.

The new location is set to open in the summer of 2022. Buc-ee’s Crossville will mark the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s Crossville will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling stations just outside its store with snack, meal and drink options for travelers.

The travel center will include classic Buc-ee’s favorites like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. Buc-ee’s is also known for it’s “award-winning” restrooms.

“I’ve been telling everybody here that you can see a picture, but until you step inside a Buc-ee’s, you really don’t get it. Photos just don’t do it justice,” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster. “It’s retail and a restaurant with 120 gas pumps outside––you can’t call Buc-ee’s just a gas station.”

The new business plans to bring at least 175 new jobs to Crossville. Permanent full-time positions will be available with pay beginning above minimum wage, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.

In 2020, Buc-ee’s announced plans to expand its stores across the South. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April of 2021. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in the summer of 2022.

“Mayor Mayberry was talking about the people of Crossville being so friendly. The people of Buc-ee’s are a happy bunch. We’re from the South, and we gravitate toward friendly people.” said Buc-ee’s Co-Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “I don’t doubt that we’ll fit in just right in Crossville and in all of Tennessee.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.