Advertisement

Crews begin nighttime paving on Newfound Gap Road

Lane closures are permitted from 7 p.m. Sundays through 7 a.m. Fridays and drivers should expect nighttime delays.
Crews to begin nighttime work on Newfound Gap Road
Crews to begin nighttime work on Newfound Gap Road(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews will soon begin nighttime work on an 8-mile stretch of Newfound Gap Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials announced Wednesday.

The work will impact Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap.

The work will involve the application of a pavement preservation treatment along six miles of the road and full pavement rehabilitation along 2 miles of the road.

Lane closures are permitted from 7 p.m. Sundays through 7 a.m. Fridays and drivers should expect nighttime delays, officials said. Closures will be managed by workers and flaggers, but should not occur on weekends or holidays, according to the announcement. Some pull-offs and parking areas will be closed intermittently as well.

Daytime work will not resume until August 16 and the project is expected to be complete by the end of November, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Knox Co. mom shot by husband, hoping to help others
Fort Loudon Lake
Maryville man dies while swimming in Fort Loudoun Lake

Latest News

The stars are - and will be - out in the National Park with dry weather through most of Saturday
One more day of comfortable conditions before the heat returns
The new location is set to open in 2022.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on Crossville travel center
Elizabeth Walker (28), Kevin Lawson (37), Jeremy Walker (34) and Clyde Tuttle (54) were all...
Tazewell police officer hit by fleeing car during pursuit
Overturned cement mixer
All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns