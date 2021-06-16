Crews begin nighttime paving on Newfound Gap Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews will soon begin nighttime work on an 8-mile stretch of Newfound Gap Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials announced Wednesday.

The work will impact Newfound Gap Road from Chimneys Picnic Area to Newfound Gap.

The work will involve the application of a pavement preservation treatment along six miles of the road and full pavement rehabilitation along 2 miles of the road.

Lane closures are permitted from 7 p.m. Sundays through 7 a.m. Fridays and drivers should expect nighttime delays, officials said. Closures will be managed by workers and flaggers, but should not occur on weekends or holidays, according to the announcement. Some pull-offs and parking areas will be closed intermittently as well.

Daytime work will not resume until August 16 and the project is expected to be complete by the end of November, officials said.

