Dad threw 2-year-old son at parole officer to escape: court docs

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is accused of throwing his 2-year-old son at a parole officer in an attempt to escape.

Donald Morgan II, 40, is being held on a charge of endangering children and a $500,000 bond.

It all started when two parole officers went to a home in Loveland Tuesday, court records show.

“Mr. Morgan threw his two-year-old son at Parole Officer as part of his attempt to flee,” Loveland police wrote in his criminal complaint.

“His son’s head hit the kitchen counter before he hit the non-carpeted floor. Donald Morgan then fled the house without making any attempt to check on his son’s possible injuries or give care.”

According to Loveland police, officers asked for medical assistance for the boy but the child’s mother refused.

Morgan was apprehended shortly after at an apartment complex.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.