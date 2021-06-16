Garth Brooks performing first-ever Nissan Stadium concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to set an attendance record at Nissan Stadium when Garth Brooks performs his first-ever concert at the home of the Titans.

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” said Gov. Lee. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

The country star will perform at Nissan Stadium on July 31.

The previous attendance record at Nissan Stadium was set in 2019 when Eric Church performed in front of 56,521 people.

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ concert will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

