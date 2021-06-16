Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s Fourth of July celebration returns

The park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 34 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s Fourth of July celebration is back.

The park announced visitors can watch the city of Gatlinburg’s 4th of July fireworks show from the SkyBridge. Ticket holders for the limited VIP Fireworks Viewing Party will have a unique vantage point 100 feet above the firework’s launching pad – the Space Needle – with views of the downtown lights below.

Attendees will also have all-day access to the SkyLift Park on both July 4 and 5, after-hours access to the SkyLift Park, exclusive access to the all-new Boardwalk on the SkyTrail, up close views of Gatlinburg’s iconic 30-by-60-foot American Flag hanging from the SkyBridge, food and drink vouchers, live bluegrass and Americana music from the Misty River band and a limited edition SkyLift Park lanyard with Fireworks Viewing Party Pass.

“The Fourth of July celebrations in Gatlinburg are always memorable, and we are excited to offer the most unique viewing experience of the fireworks this year from the top of the mountain at the SkyLift Park,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “Our fireworks viewing party will allow the Gatlinburg guests to leave the hustle-and-bustle below and escape to the exclusive, one-of-a-kind viewing experience the SkyLift Park and SkyBridge offers.”

Ticket holders are told to be prepared to load up the mountain via the yellow SkyLift chairs no later than 8:30 p.m. to be sure they are in place before the fireworks begin on the Space Needle at 10 p.m.

The event is limited to 600 people. Those interested in attending are told to purchase their tickets early.

Tickets are on sale now online at gatlinburgskylift.com. Tickets for the 2-day pass and viewing party are $59.95 for adults (12 and older) and $37.95 for children 4-11. Ages 3 and under are free.

