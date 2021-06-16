Knoxville Police searching for burglary, theft suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are on the search for wanted suspects accused of vehicle and business burglaries.

According to police, Jason Johnson and Crystal Price are wanted on multiple warrants for vehicle and business burglaries, shoplifting and multiple unauthorized use of credit cards.

The suspects are traveling in a blue 2011 Ford Escape, officials said. Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

