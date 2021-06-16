Advertisement

KPD: Man charged after threatening to kill people at a church daycare

Timothy Bullabough, 51, was found in possession of a kitchen knife and razor blade, according to officials.
Bearden United Methodist Church
Bearden United Methodist Church(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers were dispatched to the Bearden United Methodist Church located at 4407 Sutherland Avenue Wednesday morning after a man reportedly threatened to kill people inside, KPD officials said.

A daycare inside the church acted on this information and went into full lockdown, officials said. There were 60 people inside the daycare, some of which were school-aged children.

Officers arrived on the scene and detained a man matching the suspects description, a KPD report said. The suspect, identified as Timothy Bullabough, 51, was found in possession of a kitchen knife and razor blade, according to officials.

Bullabough was charged with commission of an act of terrorism.

