Man calls police on himself after holding wife down for an hour, head-butting, strangling her

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a reported domestic assault Tuesday afternoon at 1212 Snyder School Road in Knoxville.

After arriving at the home, officers said they noticed the garage door open and lights on inside the home. After knocking on the garage door, the suspect, identified as Jason Albert Hayes, 45, came outside and told officers he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail.

When officers asked Hayes to step out of the home and speak with them, the suspect began reaching towards a table that had several unknown objects on it.

“The arrestee was told not to reach onto the table and he became agitated and started to threaten officers. The arrestee took an aggressive stance and reached for Officer Davis. Officer Davis grabbed the arrestee and officers were able to take him to the ground to maintain control. The arrestee grabbed Officer Davis’s outer carrier vest and Officer Kidwell’s arm and refused to let go. The arrestee was using his legs in an attempt to resist officers by kicking and flailing while we tried to gain control of his arms,” according to arrest records.

The officers said while they were trying to gain control of the suspect, they “delivered strikes to the arrestee’s face in an attempt to place him in handcuffs”. After getting him in handcuffs, officers said the suspect was still fighting back against officers and one officer “delivered a front thrust kick to the arrestee’s leg out of self-defense. Officers then placed the arrestee in leg restraints until the transportation van arrived,” the arrest records stated.

The victim told officers her husband had been drinking and had accused her of having relations with his friend before the assault happened.

“The arrestee chased her out into the front yard and held her down for approximately 1 hour restricting her ability to move or leave for her safety. The arrestee head-butted the victim several times and strangled her in the front yard by placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure. The victim stated she had to pretend to lose consciousness so the arrestee would stop strangling her,” arrest records stated.

AMR responded to the scene to evaluate the victim and determined she suffered a broken orbital bone from the altercation.

Hayes was taken into custody on aggravated assault charges without further incident.

