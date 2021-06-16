Missing 4-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Hawkins County, officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday night. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating her.

Summer Wells is white with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said. She has been missing since 7 p.m.

The girl was last seen in the Beech Creek community, officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said. Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, officials said.

Those with any information are asked to call 911.

