Advertisement

Missing 4-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating her.
Missing Hawkins Co. girl
Missing Hawkins Co. girl(CCEMA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old girl is missing in Hawkins County, officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday night. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help in locating her.

Summer Wells is white with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said. She has been missing since 7 p.m.

The girl was last seen in the Beech Creek community, officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said. Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, officials said.

Those with any information are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Christopher Collin Demmon, 33
Man charged with murder after dismembered body found in shed
Curtis Watson apologizes to Debra Johnson's family after pleading guilty to her murder
Curtis Watson pleads guilty to rape, murder of TDOC administrator

Latest News

Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft
“Omaha!” Payton Manning cheers on Vol Baseball in Zoom call with Coach Vitello
Bobcat in Sevierville
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Farragut mom shot by husband, hoping to help others