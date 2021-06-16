Advertisement

“Omaha!” Payton Manning cheers on Vol Baseball in Zoom call with Coach Vitello

The Vols will be travelling to Omaha to face off against Virginia this week.
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol for life Payton Manning made an appearance on @VolBaseball’s Twitter feed Tuesday night. The football legend was featured in a video Zoom calling with Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello, letting him know he’ll “keep his arm loose” in case he is needed.

