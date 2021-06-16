One more day of comfortable conditions before the heat returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of comfortable temperatures before the heat returns by Friday. The sticky weather returns this weekend along with showers and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The comfortable temperatures and lower humidity continue tonight. Temperatures will drop to near 54 degrees for those overnight lows with mostly clear skies.

We will get slightly warmer Thursday with highs near 85. Those sunny skies continue as well! Enjoy it before we crank up the heat again on Friday with the humidity increasing by the weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat builds Friday back to 90, but the humidity is only inching up at first. We’ll hit a high of 89 on Saturday, but the humidity makes it feel like the low 90s and can create isolated rain and storms. I think the higher elevations are more like to see one of those pop-ups.

A few more showers and storms return Sunday. As of now, I think the best chance is for isolated storms in the Valley and scattered storms in the higher elevations on Father’s Day. The high will be around 88 degrees and the steamy air will make it feel hotter. Now, if you’re headed to Omaha to watch the UT Baseball team play in the College World Series, or just curious how the weather could impact the team, it’s looking STEAMY! It’s looking like low 90s by the 2 p.m. game in Nebraska, with scattered storms early and spotty storms in the afternoon. If a storm develops in the area, even before the game, that could really up the humidity factor. Now, the wind could also play a factor, with a Southwesterly breeze up to 15 mph and gusty at times.

The storms that could become Claudette is still churning in the Gulf of Mexico. (WVLT)

If Tropical Storm Claudette develops in the Gulf of Mexico, there’s a good chance it will track across the Southeast and send some heavier rain our way by Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. We’re monitoring this now, but the rainfall potential would be First Alert worthy.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

