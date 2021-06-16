Advertisement

All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns

The overturned cement mixer has reduced I-75 North in Campbell County to one lane north of Caryville.
Overturned cement mixer
Overturned cement mixer(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cement mixer has overturned on Interstate 75, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said on Twitter. All lanes are now open, officials said.

Those interested can monitor traffic with this live map.

