Stray NYC pitbull being trained in Loudon Co. to become K9 officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A stray pitbull picked up on the streets of New York City is now being trained in Loudon County to become a K9 officer.

Zoey the pitbull was sent to a rescue center in Florida where she went through obedience training. The organization said Zoey was still extremely high energy and needed an outlet to expel all of her energy in a positive way.

Throw Away Dogs Project was called in to evaluate Zoey to see if she had what it takes to be a Law Enforcement K9.

Throw Away Dogs Project is a non-profit organization known for taking in misunderstood dogs, training them to become Police Dogs, then finding them Law Enforcement jobs around the Country and donating them free of charge.

The Organization has been in operation since 2013 and has since placed and donated 41 K9s around the Country.

Through the organization, Zoey was sent to Loudon County to be trained for Arson Detection by Head Trainer, Justin Rigney of K9 Services Unlimited. Rigney agreed to help Throw Away Dogs Project give K9 Zoey a new purpose in life.

Following her training, Zoe will become the second arson detection K9 pitbull in the United States.

Throw Away Dogs Project will donate K9 Zoey to a Fire Department in need anywhere in the Country and she will be fully trained in Arson Detection. Zoey will be valued at $15,000 once completely trained.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.