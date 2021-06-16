Tazewell police officer hit by fleeing car during pursuit

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tazewell Police Department officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Officer, deputies attempted to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to stop and initiated a pursuit with deputies through the City of New Tazewell at speeds of more than 80 mph.

According to a report, the driver of the Saturn attempted to strike multiple police vehicles during the pursuit involving the police department and sheriff’s office. Law enforcement were finally able to slow the car down at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

“Once the vehicle came to a stop the driver accelerated in reverse and struck a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. As the vehicle fled once again the vehicle struck a City of Tazewell police officer who was outside of his vehicle. Claiborne County Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Old Knoxville Road where they were able to bring the vehicle to a final stop,” according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Elizabeth Walker, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism over $1,000.00. The three passengers, Kevin Lawson, 37, Jeremy Walker, 34, and Clyde Tuttle, 54, were all arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Officer Colby Werner, who was struck by the fleeing vehicle, is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer Werner is expected to make a full recovery (Tazewell Police)

