Advertisement

Tazewell police officer hit by fleeing car during pursuit

According to a report, the driver of the Saturn attempted to strike multiple police vehicles during the pursuit involving the police department and sheriff’s office.
Elizabeth Walker (28), Kevin Lawson (37), Jeremy Walker (34) and Clyde Tuttle (54) were all...
Elizabeth Walker (28), Kevin Lawson (37), Jeremy Walker (34) and Clyde Tuttle (54) were all arrested and face several charges(Tazewell Police)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tazewell Police Department officer was hit by a fleeing vehicle during a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Officer, deputies attempted to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to stop and initiated a pursuit with deputies through the City of New Tazewell at speeds of more than 80 mph.

According to a report, the driver of the Saturn attempted to strike multiple police vehicles during the pursuit involving the police department and sheriff’s office. Law enforcement were finally able to slow the car down at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

“Once the vehicle came to a stop the driver accelerated in reverse and struck a Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. As the vehicle fled once again the vehicle struck a City of Tazewell police officer who was outside of his vehicle. Claiborne County Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Old Knoxville Road where they were able to bring the vehicle to a final stop,” according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Elizabeth Walker, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine and vandalism over $1,000.00. The three passengers, Kevin Lawson, 37, Jeremy Walker, 34, and Clyde Tuttle, 54, were all arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Officer Colby Werner, who was struck by the fleeing vehicle, is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer Werner is expected to make a full recovery
Officer Werner is expected to make a full recovery(Tazewell Police)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
I-40 at Holston River closed for crash
Motorcyclist killed in Knoxville crash that caused closure on I-40
KAT bus crash kills one
Victim of Magnolia KAT bus wreck identified by KPD officials
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Knox Co. mom shot by husband, hoping to help others
Fort Loudon Lake
Maryville man dies while swimming in Fort Loudoun Lake

Latest News

The stars are - and will be - out in the National Park with dry weather through most of Saturday
One more day of comfortable conditions before the heat returns
The new location is set to open in 2022.
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on Crossville travel center
Overturned cement mixer
All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns
Crews to begin nighttime work on Newfound Gap Road
Crews begin nighttime paving on Newfound Gap Road