Ten Mile family needs your help in finding missing horse

By Sam Luther
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Stacy Barnes bought a mustang horse for her daughter Elizabeth to use for her youth rodeo competitions on Thursday of last week. They got Sally the horse back to their Ten Mile property late that night, and by the time Friday morning rolled around, the horse had gone missing.

At first, Stacy thought the search would only last a few hours considering the size of the animal and the fact that she hoped neighbors would spot her and keep her safe until the family could come get it.

The Ten Mile family soon realized that wasn’t going to be the case right away and now spends all of the days since searching creeks, valleys, and wooded areas where Stella was last spotted around Barnard Narrows Road.

Stacy says this horse is irreplaceable for it’s great track record at rodeos and value that brings.

If you have any information about Sally whereabouts you’re asked to call Stacy at 865-361-0362

