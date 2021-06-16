Tennessee Theater announces Broadway lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live theatre is back and the Tennessee Theatre announced its lineup for the 2021-2022 season of Broadway.

The upcoming season of Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre includes six titles and a total of 34 performances.

The season will feature the following shows:

Come From Away – Dec. 21-26, 2021 (7 performances)

Mean Girls – Feb. 1-6, 2022 (7 performances)

RENT 25th Anniversary Tour – The Farewell Season of Love – Feb. 25-27, 2022 (5 performances)

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical – April 8-10, 2022 (5 performances)

Hairspray – April 3-5, 2022 (5 performances)

Anastasia – July 15-17, 2022 (5 performances)

The theatre also released a sneak peek of the 2022-23 season and announced Hamilton will be included in the lineup.

Theatre staff said the best way to guarantee tickets to Hamilton is to purchase a season package for the 2021-2022 season. Subscribers will then have the opportunity to renew for the 2022-2023 season and secure their seats for Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.

“Broadway at the Tennessee presented by Greater Knoxville Honda Dealers is a cornerstone of the rich arts, culture, and entertainment experiences Knoxville has to offer,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “The announcement of this new season also helps signify the return of live entertainment, as the local community and visitors come together to enjoy storytelling, music and dance from the stage of Knoxville’s Grand Entertainment Palace. Whether you’re a subscriber or you’ve never seen a show at the Tennessee Theatre, we can’t wait to see you; this promises to be a special season as we gather together to experience the laughter, tears, and wonder of Broadway at the Tennessee.”

Individuals who are already subscribers of the Broadway the Tennessee series will have an exclusive renewal period from June 16-July 16 to renew and secure their season tickets before new subscriptions and single-show tickets go on sale. After July 16, any unrenewed subscriptions will be released, according to the theatre.

Beginning on August 2, subscription packages go on sale to the public. Subscriber benefits include first notification of season lineups, opportunity to purchase tickets to individual shows before the general public, securing reduced ticket fees and the best available prices of the season and the ability to renew the subscription for the 2022-2023 season.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale starting Sept. 13. To purchase single-show tickets, visit www.tennesseetheatre.com/broadway.

