“Woody” ready for 3rd trip to Omaha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers leave out from campus for Omaha later today. Chances are it’ll be a long stay in fact, the odds makers love Tennessee’s chances. According to folks in Las Vegas, the Vols have the second best odds to win it all out there, behind defending champion Vanderbilt.

So how does this whole College World Series thing work? Well, the eight teams are split into two double elimination brackets and on Tennessee’s side is Virginia, Mississippi State and Texas, they play Sunday. The other bracket gets started a day earlier on Saturday, and features NC State, Stanford, Arizona, and Vandy. Each bracket will battle through Saturday June 26th, if necessary, so they’ve got some work to do. The winners of each bracket will then meet in a best of three series, beginning on Monday, June, the 28th.

Alright, so Tennessee is set to head out to Nebraska and out there and with them will be longtime team trainer, Jeff “Woody” Wood. Woody says these guys remind him a lot of the 2001 and ’05 teams that he accompanied to Omaha, “You know that team in ’01 was super special, I mean they were so close. These guys are just like that. I mean they hang around together and they joke with each other and that’s baseball. That’s why I like been around so much.”

There’s no question athletes, especially baseball players, can be superstitious and Jeff has seen that of course from this group, but he says the players aren’t the only ones who have their quirks. “Yeah, see what I see with players, you know the trainer’s really bad too. You know when, when we were in Hoover we were on that winning streak and I ate the same meal three days in a row, and I didn’t change my socks and some other things. You know, it’s not just your superstitions I mean, why take a chance really.”

First up for Woody and the Vols, Virginia Sunday afternoon 2pm. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

