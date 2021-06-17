AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted
The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl Wednesday night.
Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference. The mother and daughter may be traveling in a 2008 grey Scion with a TN tag DKG 392.
Nichelle is described as weighing 17 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.
If you see Nichelle or Nyx you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
