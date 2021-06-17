Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after holding wife down for an hour, head-butting, strangling her
Farragut woman shares her story of domestic violence
Knox Co. mom shot by husband, hoping to help others

Latest News

The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted