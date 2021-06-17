Advertisement

Foreigner announces Knoxville concert

Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on October 17th.
Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2021.
By Savannah Smith
Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Foreigner is bringing its “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to Knoxville.

Foreigner will perform at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2021.

Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster. VIP packages are also available on their website.

Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, and “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

