Heupel spreading the word about a “New Age” of Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head coach Josh Heupel was in Nashville this week spreading what he considers to be a positive message about Tennessee football.

Albeit a short time on Rocky Top, coach Heupel says it’s been a lot fun so far, “seeing the growth of our players from the first day that I got here to where we’re at now man, it’s been a great journey. I’m so excited about what they’re doing right now in our summer conditioning and workouts. They’ve had a chance to go through some of our installs and where we’ve gotta chance to progress going through the summer and get ourselves ready to have a great training camp.”

The Tennessee coaching staff has also been busy this month recruiting and holding camps on campus. As for hosting official and unofficial visitors coach heupel says, “It’s been fantastic having so many kids both official and unofficial visitors on our campus getting a chance to see who they are and them getting to see the energy and culture inside of our building. It’s been awesome just to show them what the new age of Tennessee football is all about.”

Coach Heupel is going out of his way to make sure the local, homegrown talent here in Knoxville and state of Tennessee doesn’t get away. Example being standout tailback DeSean Bishop, who has been rated yet, but has received an offer from the Vols. Bishop told our partners at Volquest.com, “It’s the SEC and I get the opportunity to potentially play in my hometown which is a big deal.”

That kind of reaction from players will go a long way to endeering Josh Heupel and his staff to all the top prospects across the state of Tennessee.

