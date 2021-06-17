Last mild day, then heating to steamy and tracking tropical rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day with low humidity and a seasonable high. Temperatures build up to end the week, but the humidity really impacts us this week. This helps to create some rain and storms, but we’re also keeping an eye on the potential for a tropical storm to develop and move across the Southeast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a nice start to the day! Open the windows and enjoy some fresh air, while we have it. This morning is a little cooler, with a low around 56 degrees and a clear sky.

Thursday is another nice day, with sunshine and a high of 85 degrees. That’s seasonable high, but the low humidity is here for now. In the shade at least it doesn’t feel warmer.

Tonight will be clear, and one more mild night, as we drop to around 59 degrees with a calm wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat builds Friday back to 92, but the humidity is only inching up at first. We’ll hit a high of 91 on Saturday, but the humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer and can create isolated rain and storms.

If Tropical Storm Claudette develops in the Gulf of Mexico, there’s a good chance it will track across the Southeast and send some heavier rain our way. We’re monitoring this now, but the rainfall potential would be First Alert worthy.

A few more showers and storms return Sunday. As of now, it’s scattered but we’re monitoring the pace of tropical rains to see if they’ll reach our area by Father’s Day. The high will be around 86 degrees and the steamy air will make it feel hotter. Now, if you’re headed to Omaha to watch the UT Baseball team play in the College World Series, or just curious how the weather could impact the team, it’s looking HOT! It’s low 90s by the 2 p.m. game in Nebraska, with scattered storms early and spotty storms in the afternoon. If a storm develops in the area, even before the game, that could really up the humidity factor. The wind could also impact the game, with a Southwesterly breeze up to 15 mph and gusty at times.

