List of road closures during USA Cycling races this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be several road closures around the downtown Knoxville area as the USA Cycling races take place this weekend.

As a reminder, the Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed starting this evening in preparation for this weekend's USA Cycling races and will remain closed until the completion of Sunday's races. A complete list of weekend road closures: https://t.co/F9efW2Veo2 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 17, 2021

There will be closures along Gay Street, Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave from Thursday evening through Sunday at 9 p.m. when the races are completed.

You can click here to see a full list of road closures in your area due to races this weekend.

