List of road closures during USA Cycling races this weekend
There will be closures along Gay Street, Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave from Thursday evening through Sunday until the races are completed.
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be several road closures around the downtown Knoxville area as the USA Cycling races take place this weekend.
There will be closures along Gay Street, Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave from Thursday evening through Sunday at 9 p.m. when the races are completed.
You can click here to see a full list of road closures in your area due to races this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.