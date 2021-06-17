Advertisement

List of road closures during USA Cycling races this weekend

There will be closures along Gay Street, Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave from Thursday evening through Sunday until the races are completed.
By Arial Starks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be several road closures around the downtown Knoxville area as the USA Cycling races take place this weekend.

There will be closures along Gay Street, Church Ave. and Cumberland Ave from Thursday evening through Sunday at 9 p.m. when the races are completed.

You can click here to see a full list of road closures in your area due to races this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart

Latest News

Nashville native Alex Walsh, 19, will swim in the Olympics as a member of Team USA after...
Tennessee native to swim for Team USA in Olympics
University of Tennessee Vol Shop
Vol orange hard to come by, not just because of baseball’s success
Travel blogger finds lots to write about in The Great Smoky Mountains
Travel blogger impressed with wheelchair accessible trails in the Smokies
We have sunshine before some tropical rain chances get here late Sunday.
Summery heat & humid arrive before some heavy rains