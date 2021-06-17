Mistrial declared in case of University of Tennessee professor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of a former University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government.

According to reports, U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan ruled a mistrial after the jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Anming Hu was an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Biomedical Engineering at UTK where he conducted research under grants funded by the government including the Department of Energy and NASA.

Hu allegedly worked for Beijing University of Technology as early as 2013 according to the indictment and was arrested in February of 2020.

“Hu allegedly committed fraud by hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving funding from NASA,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

The NASA China Funding Restriction (NCFR) prohibits those from using appropriated funds on projects in collaboration with China and Chinese universities.

The indictment also states that Hu was required to report any conflicts of interest to UT.

Hu not reporting to UTK that he had no affiliation with BJUT, lead to UTK falsely certifying to NASA that UTK was in compliance with the law thus receiving the funds, according to the DOJ.

“The United States Attorney’s Office takes seriously fraudulent conduct that is devised to undermine federally-mandated funding restrictions related to China and Chinese universities,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Hu was the first to go on trial as part of the DOJ’s China Initiative. The China Initiative aims to counter Chinese national security threats due to ’80 percent of all economic espionage prosecutions brought by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allege conduct that would benefit the Chinese state,’ according to the DOJ.

