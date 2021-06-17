Multi-vehicle crash, truck fire prompts closure on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was limited to two lanes.
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several lanes of I-40 east and west were closed Wednesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash prompted a tractor-trailer fire.
The crash happened around 6: 30 p.m. at mile-marker 399, near Strawberry Plains Pike. Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was limited to two lanes.
Several first responders were working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.
