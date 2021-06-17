Multi-vehicle crash, truck fire prompts closure on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several lanes of I-40 east and west were closed Wednesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash prompted a tractor-trailer fire.

The crash happened around 6: 30 p.m. at mile-marker 399, near Strawberry Plains Pike. Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was limited to two lanes.

WATCH: Crash, vehicle fire prompts I-40 closure WATCH: Crash, vehicle fire prompts multiple lanes of I-40 east and west near Strawberry Plains Pike to close Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Several first responders were working to clear the scene. This is a developing story.

