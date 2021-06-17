Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Thursday.

KPD officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Alcoa Highway near Topside Road around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Crash reconstruction personnel responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Investigators said the woman was attempting to cross Alcoa Highway when she was struck by a vehicle. The victim was then struck by a second vehicle seconds later, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.