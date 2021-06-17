Police asking for help finding armed robber in Newport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store on Old Hwy 411 in Newport, Tennessee. The robbery happened on June 8 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the white male suspect brandished a black automatic “1911″ style handgun and left with merchandise and approximately 580 dollars.

During the struggle, the suspect dropped a cellphone that had a background image that appears to be the suspect based on the tattoos and hairstyle according to officials.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene with an accomplice driver in an unknown light-colored vehicle. The vehicle appeared to have a long wheelbase and large fog lights offset to the outside of the vehicle, possibly a 4-door sedan or crossover.

The suspect is still in possession of the handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say anyone that has information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Whitmer at 423-623-6004 or call the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

