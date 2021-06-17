Advertisement

Police asking for help finding armed robber in Newport

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office say the man is considered armed and dangerous.
By Claire Lewis
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store on Old Hwy 411 in Newport, Tennessee. The robbery happened on June 8 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Officials say the white male suspect brandished a black automatic “1911″ style handgun and left with merchandise and approximately 580 dollars.

During the struggle, the suspect dropped a cellphone that had a background image that appears to be the suspect based on the tattoos and hairstyle according to officials.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene with an accomplice driver in an unknown light-colored vehicle. The vehicle appeared to have a long wheelbase and large fog lights offset to the outside of the vehicle, possibly a 4-door sedan or crossover.

The suspect is still in possession of the handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say anyone that has information on the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Whitmer at 423-623-6004 or call the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Mya Kai Young, 19 and Ethan Stone, 20
Knoxville man stabbed, robbed after meeting woman through dating app
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after holding wife down for an hour, head-butting, strangling her
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Bobcat spotted in Sevierville
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Multi-vehicle crash, truck fire prompts closure on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike

Latest News

Low humidity for now.
Last mild day, then heating to steamy and tracking tropical rain
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted
The stars are - and will be - out in the National Park with dry weather through most of Saturday
One more comfy day before the heat of summer returns
Watching tropical rain potential early next week
Mild for one more day before tropical rain could get here