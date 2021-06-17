Share your memories to win a limited edition poster for Tennessee’s 225th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of Tennessee’s 225th birthday, people are asked to share their special stories about the state.

People who share something special about the area of Tennessee they call home will receive a limited-edition poster that celebrates one of the three grand divisions.

The posters can be picked up at participating locations in West, Middle and East Tennessee.

Posters can be picked up at the Knoxville Chamber, West Knox County Chamber, the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Pigeon Forge Chamber, the Sevierville Chamber and various other locations throughout East Tennessee. Click here for a full list of locations.

To share your untold Tennessee stories, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.