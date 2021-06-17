Advertisement

Summery heat & humid arrive before some heavy rains

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the storm that could soon become Claudette plus, the return of the 90s!
We have sunshine before some tropical rain chances get here late Sunday.
By Ben Cathey
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday wraps up a three day comfortable spell of weather. Now, we’re in for baking heat and increasing humidity - though it’s mostly dry through the middle of Father’s Day.

Early next week, it’s a close shave for heavy tropical rains, along with a big cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This is the last really calm and cool-ish evening before some serious heat arrives Friday and Saturday. Your city should be somewhere in the upper 70s to lower 80s for patio plans Thursday evening! Even the mosquitoes don’t seem too bad yet. Into Friday morning, there may be a little haze and fog for early risers, but this quickly burns off with noticeably hotter weather. No changes on the forecast for now: it’s still 92 in Knoxville and upper 80s outside the bottom of the Tennessee River Valley.

Saturday is all about the extra humidity as we keep the heat. Despite that uptick in mugginess, rain should be really limited. Most of that chance is in SE Kentucky or down near Chattanooga.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you look at the map below, you’ll notice the big wave of tropical moisture coming up the Gulf Coast from the storm that will soon be named Claudette. All signs point to its naming. It’s a close call for downpours in the South Valley Sunday afternoon, though for now, it’s mostly the mountains of Cherokee National Forest and then into NC and north Georgia. That’s where the better chance of nearby soaking rain is.

With just a slight tweak in the track, however, Claudette could bring us several inches of rain. Point is: have flexible outdoor plans Sunday through Tuesday.

The best chance for tropical rain locally is probably early Monday. Meanwhile in Omaha, the heat is rapidly climbing. Most of the Tennessee BaseVols games will be played in 90°+ heat.

A powerful summer cold front (summer officially gets here on Father’s Day Sunday) plows through from the west on Tuesday. That brings heavy rain and strong winds. It also sets up a drier pattern of calm and cooler conditions from Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

The tropical rain glides up the Gulf Coast through the weekend, bringing downpours for some on...
Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
