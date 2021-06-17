Advertisement

TDOC: Knox Co. has more repeat offenders than Davidson, Shelby County

The 70% rate is higher than Shelby, Hamilton and Davidson Counties.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to The Department of Correction, one in every seven Knox County offenders return to jail. The 70% rate is higher than Shelby, Hamilton and Davidson Counties.

Commissioner Tony Parker told WVLT News the high rate is partially due to the lack of resources offered to offenders after their first release. In response to the statistic, TDOC and Josh Smith, founder of the 4th Purpose Foundation, designed a re-entry jail simulator to encourage leaders to join their fight against reentry.

“I had a little bit over 10th grade education and I was in prison for drugs for five years,” Smith said.

Smith knew trouble well enough to leave it alone. He turned his small service company into a $30 million business and was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for his prison reform work.

“Even though I was on welfare, food stamps (and) government housing I was able to start a business, grow that business over a lot of years and achieve some of that success because of what I experienced in prison,” Smith said.

Smith credited his success to the help he received from others, which is the objective of the game.

More than 100 well-known names and business leaders, including District Attorney Charme Allen and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, attended a two-day simulation at the Junior Achievement of East Tennessee BizTown in Anderson County from June 15-16.

Andrew Osakue, co-Owner of Soul Good Restaurant in the Mechanicsville area, said he walked about ready to help by offering more jobs to ex-offenders.

“We can’t wait for someone to simply has a legislation. The bible says, ‘we are called to love our neighbor as we love ourselves,’ so for me it starts today,” Osakue said.

