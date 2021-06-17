Tennessee duo earns America All-America honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee had two players tabbed as All-Americans by Baseball America on Thursday as pitcher Sean Hunley and third baseman Jake Rucker were both recognized by the organization.

Hunley earned second-team honors as a relief pitcher while Rucker was a third-team selection at third base. Baseball America is the second outlet to name Rucker an All-American this season after Collegiate Baseball News also included him on its third team.

The Vols have now had three different players earn All-America honors this year after junior pitcher Chad Dallas garnered third-team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

For Hunley, this marks his first All-America selection since earning Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball News in 2018. The senior right hander has been Tennessee’s rock out of the bullpen this season, leading the SEC with a single-season program record 33 appearances. Hunley has posted a 2.92 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .214 batting average.The Mount Juliet, Tennessee native has gone 7-4 on the year and leads the team with a career-high nine saves, which is tied for fifth most in a single season in program history.

Rucker, who has already been named a Collegiate Baseball News All-American and First Team All-SEC selection, has put together his best season as a Vol in 2021. Rucker leads the team and ranks 11th in the nation in hits (88), ranks second on the team in batting average (.331) and is third on the team in RBI (55).The Greenbrier, Tennessee native is coming off his first-career multi-homer game after blasting two long balls in the Vols’ super regional clinching victory over No. 14 LSU last Sunday, helping UT punch its ticket to Omaha for the College World Series.

To see the complete Baseball America All-American teams, click HERE.Tennessee opens its College World Series run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET against Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

