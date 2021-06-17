Tennessee native to swim for Team USA in Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman is headed to Tokyo after she won the Olympic Trials for swimming Wednesday.

Nashville native Alex Walsh, 19, will swim in the Olympics as a member of Team USA after placing first in the competition. Walsh is committed to swim at the University of Virginia next season.

Another Tennessee swimmer who competed Wednesday was Lady Vol Meghan Small. She finished fifth in the competition.

Only first and second place swimmers will join Team USA in Tokyo.

The Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8. In the past, the Lady Vols have had two swimmers compete in the Olympics- Christine Magnuson, who won a silver medal in 2008 for her butterfly and Molly Hannis who competed in the breaststroke in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.