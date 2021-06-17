Advertisement

UT hosts Big Orange Watch Party for fans to cheer on Vols at College World Series

Admission to the Big Orange Watch Party will be free for all fans, with gates opening up at 1 p.m. ahead of the first pitch at 2 p.m.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is hosting a College World Series watch party for Vols fans to cheer on the baseVols from home.

The Big Orange Watch Party will be held Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the Vols opening game against Virginia. Admission to the event will be free for all fans, with gates opening up at 1 p.m. ahead of the first pitch at 2 p.m.

There will be free parking available in the G16 garage and other spots in lots around the stadium.

The game will be broadcasted live on a big screen inside the stadium fans are encouraged to bring their own snacks, and there will also be Coke products available to buy. Coolers, glass bottles and alcohol are prohibited during the family-friendly event.

The event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

