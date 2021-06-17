Advertisement

Vol orange hard to come by, not just because of baseball’s success

Vol orange merchandise is in a supply shortage across East Tennessee
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol Orange is in short supply in East Tennessee but not because of the baseball team’s road to Omaha.

There is a broken supply chain of the merchandise according to one retail store.

“We’ve sold out the orange, and it’s really hard to get Tennessee orange in almost anything these days with the broken supply chain,” Vols Shop Marketing Manager, Tommi Grubbs said.

This comes just as the baseball team heads to the College World Series.

