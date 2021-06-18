Advertisement

Truck tangled in phone wires closes Blount County road

The sheriff’s office asks travelers to seek an alternate route if you plan to drive through that section of Sevierville Road Friday.
truck tangled in telephone lines
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Road in Blount County will be closed through Friday morning due to a truck carrying an oversize-load blocking the street after it got tangled in telephone wires while traveling through.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the truck has been tangled and blocking the road since 4 p.m. Thursday. U.S. Highway 411 North between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road will remain closed through Friday until officials are able to free the truck.

