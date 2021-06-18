Truck tangled in phone wires closes Blount County road

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Road in Blount County will be closed through Friday morning due to a truck carrying an oversize-load blocking the street after it got tangled in telephone wires while traveling through.

JUNE 17, 2021 *****UPDATE TO SEVIERVILLE ROAD CLOSURE****** MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE - Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411... Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 17, 2021

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the truck has been tangled and blocking the road since 4 p.m. Thursday. U.S. Highway 411 North between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road will remain closed through Friday until officials are able to free the truck.

The sheriff’s office asks travelers to seek an alternate route if you plan to drive through that section of Sevierville Road Friday.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.