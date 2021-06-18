Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said construction crews will close...
Rockslide repair causes road closure in Hawkins Co.
truck tangled in telephone lines
Blount Co. road reopens after truck gets tangled in phone wires
Homemade Ice Cream
Easy ice cream recipe to celebrate National Dairy Month
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells