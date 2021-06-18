Advertisement

Easy ice cream recipe to celebrate National Dairy Month

There are 220 dairy farms in Tennessee
By Casey Wheeless
Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - June is National Dairy Month and there are lots of ways to incorporate dairy into your diet every day.

Winter Wright, Dairy Month Chairperson, for 4-H said it’s important to support local dairy farms.

“So a lot of the dairy industry has kind of been getting a lot of hate, so I’m here to highlight all of the good parts. 90% of dairy farms are family-owned. So it’s really important to support dairy for family businesses as well. Especially here in East Tennessee,” said Wright.

Dairy continues to be affordable selling at an average of 25 cents per 8 oz glass. It’s also a good source of potassium and calcium.

Wright and Emma Freeland, also a 4-H member showed WVLT News how to make Soft-serve Ice Cream Bowls.

To learn more about Dairy Month visit the Knox Dairy Month Facebook and Instagram.

Ingredients:

2 cups ice cream

1/4 cup milk or coffee

Toppings (bananas, chocolate chips, caramel, sprinkles etc.)

Directions:

Start with 2 cups of ice cream and add milk or coffee. Mix it until it’s a thick shake-like consistency.

Add toppings and enjoy!

