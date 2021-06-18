Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, who is at the center of an AMBER Alert, said in a statement that he believes his little girl may have been kidnapped.

“She would never leave our hill. I think that someone snuck up on her and grabbed her. I don’t think she’s in the area because the dog goes down to the road and that’s the end of the trail, but I don’t know that for a fact. The way that she just disappeared, she would never do that,” Wells said in a written statement for CBS Affiliate WJHL.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials said more than 19 agencies were assisting in the search for the 5-year-old who went missing Tuesday night.

In the same news conference officials said they did not need the public’s help searching, but did ask neighbors to check trail cameras, sheds, and barns for any sign of the little girl.

The written letter given to WJHL is the first time the family has issued any sort of statement or interview to the media.

TBI issued a state-wide Amber Alert for Wells and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

