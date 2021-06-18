Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is moving back in today, but the humidity really reaches our area again this weekend! Father’s Day weekend is looking steamy, as we monitor the track of some tropical rain across the region, and still a front on the way for early next week. The heaviest rainfall potential is aimed at early next week, with a WVLT First Alert for Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with another below “average” low around 60 degrees and plenty of 50s outlining the Valley.

The warm flow out of the Southwest returns today. That’s where the wind is coming from, and helping to heat things up. We’re topping out around 92 degrees today, but at least the humidity is mild for now.

Tonight will be warmer, with a partly cloudy sky and a stuffy low of 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day weekend comes with more humidity, as tropical rain creeps closer to our area. The latest track looks to miss East Tennessee, but we will send you a message through the WVLT Weather app if it looks like it will reach us Sunday! Saturday will be partly cloudy with only a spotty rain chance, and a high of 91 degrees. The humidity makes it feel about 4 degrees warmer all weekend. Sunday’s high is 89 degrees, still more clouds and isolated pop-up showers and storms possible.

Now, if you’re headed to Omaha to watch the UT Baseball team play in the College World Series, or just curious how the weather could impact the team, it’s looking HOT! It’s low 90s by the 2 p.m. game in Nebraska, with scattered storms early and spotty storms in the afternoon. If a storm develops in the area, even before the game, that could really up the humidity factor. The wind could also impact the game, with a Southwesterly breeze up to 15 mph and gusty at times.

