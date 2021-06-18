Advertisement

Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley watches some heavy rain ahead, with tropical rain to feeding into a front.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat is moving back in today, but the humidity really reaches our area again this weekend! Father’s Day weekend is looking steamy, as we monitor the track of some tropical rain across the region, and still a front on the way for early next week. The heaviest rainfall potential is aimed at early next week, with a WVLT First Alert for Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with another below “average” low around 60 degrees and plenty of 50s outlining the Valley.

The warm flow out of the Southwest returns today. That’s where the wind is coming from, and helping to heat things up. We’re topping out around 92 degrees today, but at least the humidity is mild for now.

Tonight will be warmer, with a partly cloudy sky and a stuffy low of 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day weekend comes with more humidity, as tropical rain creeps closer to our area. The latest track looks to miss East Tennessee, but we will send you a message through the WVLT Weather app if it looks like it will reach us Sunday! Saturday will be partly cloudy with only a spotty rain chance, and a high of 91 degrees. The humidity makes it feel about 4 degrees warmer all weekend. Sunday’s high is 89 degrees, still more clouds and isolated pop-up showers and storms possible.

Now, if you’re headed to Omaha to watch the UT Baseball team play in the College World Series, or just curious how the weather could impact the team, it’s looking HOT! It’s low 90s by the 2 p.m. game in Nebraska, with scattered storms early and spotty storms in the afternoon. If a storm develops in the area, even before the game, that could really up the humidity factor. The wind could also impact the game, with a Southwesterly breeze up to 15 mph and gusty at times.

Watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

Latest News

We have sunshine before some tropical rain chances get here late Sunday.
Summery heat & humid arrive before some heavy rains
Low humidity for now.
Last mild day, then heating to steamy and tracking tropical rain
The stars are - and will be - out in the National Park with dry weather through most of Saturday
One more comfy day before the heat of summer returns
Less humid and sunny for now.
Mild few days ahead of steamy heat and tropical rain