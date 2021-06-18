Knoxville Police searching for missing 15-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to KPD, April Cates-Franklin, who is in state custody, was last contacted on June 1 at around 6 p.m.

Police said April is about 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds. The teen is reportedly known to frequent Walter P. Taylor Homes and lived on Magnolia Avenue.

Anyone who sees April is asked to call 911. anyone with information regarding April’s whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-6813.

