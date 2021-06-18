Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Anyone who sees April is asked to call 9-1-1, while anyone with information regarding April’s whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-6813.
According to KPD, April Cates-Franklin, who is in state custody, was last contacted on June 1...
According to KPD, April Cates-Franklin, who is in state custody, was last contacted on June 1 at around 6 p.m.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to KPD, April Cates-Franklin, who is in state custody, was last contacted on June 1 at around 6 p.m.

Police said April is about 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds. The teen is reportedly known to frequent Walter P. Taylor Homes and lived on Magnolia Avenue.

Anyone who sees April is asked to call 911. anyone with information regarding April’s whereabouts is urged to call 865-215-6813.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashea Brown, 35
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart
Anthony Webb, 20
Knoxville man accused of exposing himself while turning flips on Broadway
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife
Traffic traveling eastbound was diverted to the shoulder and traffic traveling westbound was...
Driver killed in crash that shut down I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

Latest News

Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours
Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours
Warmer Friday, more changes ahead.
Heating to increasing humidity then a First Alert for downpours
Kristen Young, right, plays with her daughter, Chloe Hoyle, in the backyard of their home,...
Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide
Vol Orange; it’s one of a kind