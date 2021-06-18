Advertisement

Minnesota girl, 3, living with syndrome diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide

By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — An Eagle Lake 3-year-old was born with a syndrome that’s been diagnosed in fewer than 250 people worldwide. Today, her family is reaching out for a helping hand.

Chloe Hoyle was born in 2018 with Bohring-Opitz syndrome, a genetic disability that affects her growth, development and organs. For her whole life, she has used a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a g-tube to eat.

Her parents, Kristen and Joshua, are now asking for help with medical expenses.

Since Chloe needs 24-hour care, Joshua left his job shortly after she was born. The family of five, soon to be six, says they are overwhelmed with medical bills and monthly care costs.

But through it all, they say they’re thankful for each learning moment and memory that comes.

“We went to Rochester thinking we were just checking on her heart, and he came back out and he said, ‘There’s this huge list of things, and I’m so sorry,’” Chloe’s dad, Joshua Hoyle, said. “And I was like, ‘Well, do we still have a heartbeat? Her heart beats, right?’ And I said, OK, well we have something to be thankful for. And now, we’ll just make it a matter of prayer. Now we know the things to be praying about.”

Financial contributions can be made via the GoFundMe campaign or by sending a contribution to “@Chloes_Crew” on Venmo.

