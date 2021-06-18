More weekend clouds followed by First Alert storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

There are three big swings in the weather – though we really haven’t changed the forecast itself. The first is the arrival of clouds from the tropical rain maker to our south, for this weekend. Next up, we have a powerful cold front that brings some stormy weather (and a WVLT First Alert) early next week. Finally, there is a big-time cool-down by the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s sunny skies and high humidity to wrap up the workweek. It’s also quite hot, pushing 90° by late afternoon. We’re likely to hold on to the 80s until close to 11 o’clock Friday evening, so it’s really warm.

Low temps also come flying back fast. We’re closer to 70 overnight than you may be ‘comfy’ in. The clouds start streaming into the southern Tennessee River Valley by morning, becoming overcast in Monroe and McMinn Counties in a hurry. Those counties – plus the mountains of the southern Smokies – have the best chance at rain from the tropical system. This storm complex may or may not become Claudette. It’s not really spinning around a center point well, but that’s mostly a weather technicality.

The cloudcover may hold high temps down a couple of degrees. We’re now in the upper 80s as opposed to the lower 90s, and the UV index is marginally down, too.

Sunday is partly to mostly cloudy. The rain chances are mostly our mountains, which, as you know, stick the farthest out to the east. As Claudette/un-named storm dives east, it’ll likely bring some heavy rain to our Smokies and the higher terrain of Monroe County, especially.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday may start quiet - the tropical system is now long gone - but the heat ramps up along with the wind. It’s the period before a powerful summer cold front but we still get to near 90 degrees.

Rain starts Monday afternoon, primarily in our western counties. The First Alert kicks off early Tuesday morning. Not only could there be some stronger thunderstorms, but the rain could also highly impact the Tuesday morning drive to work or to take the kids to summer camp.

The stormy weather from a cold front brings our next First Alert (WVLT)

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

